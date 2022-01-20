Abbotsford Canucks vs. San Diego Gulls Preview

TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: abbotsford.canucks.com

TICKETS: tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks (12-12-3-1) enter Saturday's game 6th in the Pacific Division with 28 points. San Diego (11-13-2-0) is currently in 8th place in the Pacific with 24 points.

Saturday marks the fourth of eight meetings between the Canucks and Gulls this season: Dec. 15 (4-0 W), Jan. 14 (5-1 W), Jan. 15 (4-3 L), Jan. 22 (home), Jan. 23 (home), Apr. 8 (home), Apr. 9 (home) and Apr. 20 (road).

The Abbotsford Canucks have a 2-1-0-0 all-time record in one game against San Diego.

Among active Canucks skaters, Nic Petan, John Stevens and Danila Klimovich are tied for the team lead in points against the Gulls this season with three. Petan has three assists, Stevens has one goal and two assists and Klimovich has two goals and one assist against San Diego this season.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Rempal leads the Canucks with 22 points (9-13-22) through 24 games. Rempal is the active leader on the team with nine goals and is tied for the team lead with 13 assists.

Nic Petan is tied for the team lead with 13 helpers this season. The veteran centreman has recorded 18 points (5-13-18) in 17 games this season with the Canucks.

Jack Rathbone is the leader among Canuck defenders with eight points (2-6-8) through 10 games this season.

Phil Di Giuseppe has registered 18 points (7-11-18) through 22 games in 2021.22.

Danila Klimovich has nine points (4-5-8) through 25 games this season.

Will Lockwood has nine points (5-4-9) through 20 games with Abby.

Arturs Silovs has registered a 2.78 goals against average with a .895 save percentage and three wins through his first nine appearances of the season.

LAST MEETING - JAN. 15/22: ABB 3 at SD 4

The Abby Canucks were unable to keep up with the Gulls, losing 4-3 in San Diego...Jack Rathbone got the Canucks on the board in the second period...Nic Petan and Justin Bailey assisted on the play...Bailey got a goal of his own at the 15:19 mark of the third period to make it a 4-2 game...Rathbone and Noah Juulsen had the helpers...Phil Di Giuseppe scored with one second remaining on the clock to cut the Gulls' lead to a single goal...Bailey and Petan had the assists on the play...Bailey led the Canucks in shots on goal (6)...Arturs Silovs made his 7th start of the season...SIlovs saved 21 of San Diego's 25 shots in the loss.

LAST GAME - JAN. 17/22: ABB 2 at ONT 1

The Abby Canucks finshed off their California road trip with a shootout victory against the Ontario Reign, winning 2-1 at Toyota Arena in Ontario...Sheldon Dries tied the game at 1 with his goal at the 7:24 mark in the third period...Nic Petan and Noah Juulsen had the helpers for Abbotsford...Phil Di Giuseppe scored in the opening round of the shootout and Arturs Silovs did not allow any of the three Reign shooters to score...Jack Rathbone led the team in shots (7)...Silovs recorded 22 saves on 23 shots for the win.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Michael DiPietro and Justin Bailey recalled to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 20

- Garrett Johnston released from PTO, Jan. 20

- Michael DiPietro and Sheldon Rempal reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 19

- Sheldon Dries recalled to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 18

- Matt Murphy signed to PTO, Jan. 16

- Joe Murdaca signed to PTO, Jan. 16

POINT-PER-GAME PETEY

Nic Petan has been a true difference maker for the Abbotsford Canucks. The Delta, BC product has put up 18 points (5-13-18) through his first 17 games with the Canucks this season. His 13 assists are tops on Abbotsford as is his 1.06 points per game. Petey's five goals are tied for the fifth highest tally on the team.

Perhaps the biggest testament to the impact made by Nic Petan is the team record when he has been in the lineup. Through his 17 games this season, the Abby Canucks have gone 11-6-0-0. The Canucks have only won one game this season without Petan in the lineup, going 1-6-3-1 in those 11 games. That speaks volumes.

RETURN OF REMPAL

Sheldon Rempal has been an offensive force all season for the Abby Canucks. He is the Canucks active leader in goals (9), points (22) and is tied for the team lead in assists (13). He has netted three powerplay markers and is one of two Abby players to score shorthanded this season.

This weekend will be Sheldon's first games back with Abby following his recent stint on the Vancouver Canucks Taxi Squad. Rempal did not appear in any games with Vancouver but his offensive prowess was sorely missed in Abbotsford. He figures to reunite with Phil Di Giuseppe and Nic Petan to form Abby's top line this weekend against the Gulls.

DI GIUSEPPE DELIVERIES

Phil Di Giuseppe has been a spark plug for the Canucks this season. The veteran winger brings enthusiasm, charisma, leadership and skill to the Abby lineup. On and off the ice, Di Giuseppe is someone his teammates enjoy being around and trust to always come through when it matters most.

Phil scored the shootout winner during Monday's 2-1 victory against the Ontario Reign. This was the second time this season he has scored in the shootout to beat the Reign and one of many highlight reel goals for the Toronto, ON product in his first season in Blue and Green. Di Giuseppe has amassed 18 points (7-11-18) in 22 games this season, tying him for second on the team in points scored with Petan. It's hardly a coincidence that he has seven goals and 11 assists given that just like the convenience store 7-11, Phil is always open on the ice.

JOHN STEVENS STEPPING UP

John Stevens enters Saturday's game having registered at least one point in four of his last six appearances. Stevens has recorded a total of seven points (3-4-7) over his past nine games. Overall, the Northeastern alum has 10 points (5-5-10) through 25 games this season for Abbotsford.

*(W)RATHBONE

Jack Rathbone is arguably one of the most exciting NHL prospects on this team and he has lived up to his billing when healthy this season with the Abby Canucks. The 22-year-old blueliner has been highly productive for the Canucks, recording eight points (2-6-8) in 10 games. The Harvard alum was an honour student against the Gulls in Abby's last meeting in San Diego on Jan. 15, scoring one goal and assisting on another.

SILOVS GETTING SOME WORK IN

After sitting dormant for nearly a month, Arturs Silovs has been thrust into action during the past couple weeks with the Canucks. Following the promotions of Spencer Martin and Michael DiPietro, the Abby Canucks quickly went from three goalies to one. Thankfully, they were deep in this department and there has been no dropoff in play between the pipes in their absence.

Silovs was outstanding in the Canucks' shootout win over the Ontario Reign on January, 17. The 20-year-old netminder turned aside 22 of the 23 shots he faced and was a perfect 3-3 in the shootout to earn the win. Although the shot count was not overly high, Arturs was tested and had to make numerous highlight reel calibre saves to keep Abby alive.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Nic Petan recorded his 100th career assist, Dec. 19 at Henderson

Nic Petan recorded his 50th career goal, Dec. 5 vs San Jose

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

Chase Wouters recorded first career goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 25 points

Bailey - 20 points

Rempal - 15 Points

Silovs - 15 points

Martin - 15 points

DiPietro - 10 points

Petan - 10 points

Di Giuseppe - 10 points

Wouters - 10 points

Klimovich - 10 points

Lockwood - 10 points

Bowey - 5 points

Juulsen - 5 Points

Stevens - 5 points

Woo - 5 points

Lukosevicius - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

