Former IceHogs Defenseman Ville Pokka Joins Finland's Olympic Team
January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Congratulations to former Rockford IceHogs defenseman Ville Pokka on being named to the #Beijing2022 Finland men's Olympic team!
Pokka skated with the IceHogs from 2014-18 and is the club's all-time defensive leader in games played (266) and goals by a defenseman (28) and ranks third in team points among defensemen (127) and assists (99).
