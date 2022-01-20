Inaugural Empire Classic Set for September 28 at Toyota Arena
January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings will play the San Jose Sharks in an NHL preseason game at Toyota Arena in Ontario titled the 'Empire Classic' on Wednesday, September 28 at 7 p.m.
Ontario Reign All-In Members will have first access to tickets for this event, the first-ever NHL action played in Ontario. To become an All-In Member, head online and fill out this form or contact the Reign office by phone at (909) 941-7825.
Additional information about the game will be made available in the coming months.
Ontario resumes its schedule this weekend when they host the Tucson Roadrunners in a two-game series at Toyota Arena on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
