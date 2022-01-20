Wolves Honoring Health Care Workers with Free Tickets and Fundraiser

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they are offering two free tickets to all Chicago-area health care workers to express the organization's gratitude for these heroes' limitless dedication to protecting everyone's health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ticket offer stands for any of the next three Wolves home games at Allstate Arena: Wednesday, Jan. 26, versus the Texas Stars; Friday, Jan. 28, against the Grand Rapids Griffins; and Saturday, Jan. 29, versus the Rockford IceHogs. Each game starts at 7 p.m.

It's a simple process to request free tickets: Visit ChicagoWolves.com and fill out the brief form. The deadline to apply for tickets is 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

This offer is particularly timely because the Wolves will wear commemorative Healthcare Heroes jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, during the Jan. 28-29 games. All of the jerseys will be auctioned and raffled to benefit Chicago Wolves Charities and three local healthcare-related charities: the Illinois Association of Student Nurses, the Chicago chapter of the National Black Nurses Association and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Illinois.

To learn more how to win one of the Wolves' game-worn, autographed Healthcare Heroes jerseys via blind auction, silent auction or the Golden Ticket Raffle, click here.

The four-time league champion Wolves, who own the AHL's best record at 24-6-2-1, travel to face the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Then Chicago returns to Allstate Arena for a three-game homestand Jan. 26-29, which features the Chicago Mid-Winter Classic, presented by Planet Fitness, on Jan. 29 against Rockford. The first 5,000 fans receive a Wolves Rally Towel. For more information, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

