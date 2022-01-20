Moose Reassign Pair to Newfoundland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Tristan Pomerleau and forward Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Tristan Pomerleau

Defence

Born June 22, 1996 - Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Height 5.11 - Weight 200 - Shoots L

Pomerleau, 25, suited up in one game for Manitoba this season. The Riviere-du-Loup, Que. native made his Moose debut in a 2-0 win on Jan. 12 in Milwaukee. The defenceman has nine points (1G, 8A) in 19 games with the Growlers on the campaign.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 22, posted two points (1G, 1A) in seven games with Manitoba this season. The Andover, Minn. product recorded his first AHL goal and assist, Jan. 8 in Texas. Johnson registered nine points (6G, 3A) in 18 games with the Growlers to this point of the season.

ï»¿The Moose are home to clash with the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Jan. 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

