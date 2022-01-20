Pickard Gets Called to Taxi Squad
January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Pickard was the backup goaltender for Detroit on Jan. 17 against Buffalo and has appeared in 113 NHL games throughout his career, with his most recent game action coming on May 8, 2021 against Columbus. The netminder has posted a 34-53-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts. The 10-year-pro has seen action in 26 of the 32 games this season with Grand Rapids. He set a new AHL career high for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 12th straight start on Dec. 22, which set a new career high for the goaltender. Pickard currently places sixth in the AHL with a 2.34 goals against average while his 0.929 save percentage ranks second.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
