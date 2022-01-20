Heat Fall 3-2 to San Diego

STOCKTON, Calif. - Justin Kirkland lit the lamp twice Wednesday night but the Stockton Heat (22-7-2-1) dropped the divisional clash against the San Diego Gulls (13-13-2-0) by a 3-2 final at Stockton Arena.

Each team scored in the first period, Brent Gates Jr. putting the Gulls on top 6:48 into the action before Kirkland evened the tally with 6:09 to go in the frame.

San Diego got the lone lamp-lighter in the second, Axel Andersson finding the back of the net with 2:03 remaining in the stanza to take the lead into the second intermission.

The Gulls then extended the lead to 3-1 with 2:26 left, Greg Printz scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal as Kirkland scored his second of the night in the waning seconds to produce the 3-2 final.

The teams played to a scoreless stalemate on special teams, and Stockton's run of 14 consecutive games outshooting opponents came to a close in the contest.

NOTABLE

Justin Kirkland notched his first multi-goal outing since February 9, 2018. His nine goals match his career-best output for a season.

With an assist on Kirkland's goal, Duehr has helpers in back-to-back games for the first time.

Adam Werner started for the second consecutive game, his second back-to-back nods of the season.

The game was Stockton's second home regulation loss of the season, the Heat now 12-2-2-0 at Stockton Arena.

The Heat now lead the season series against San Diego 3-2-0-0, with the team to score first winning all five games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-3

STK PK - 5-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Lucas Elvenes (3a)

Second - Justin Kirkland (2g)

Third - Axel Andersson (1g)

GOALIES

W - Francis Marotte (28 saves on 30 shots faced)

L - Adam Werner (28 saves on 31 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat continue their home stand with a pair of contests Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at Stockton Arena.

