Quinton Byfield Recalled by LA Kings

January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced multiple transactions Thursday, including the recall of forward Quinton Byfield from the Ontario Reign.

Byfield is expected to make his season debut for the Kings when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena. While playing in 11 games with Ontario this season, the Newmarket, Ont. native posted six points on four goals and two assists.

The former No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield made his NHL debut last spring with the Kings, earning one assist in six contests. His rookie professional season also consisted of 32 AHL games with Ontario, where he scored 20 points on eight goals and 12 helpers.

In addition, the LA Kings also announced that forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan has been reassigned to Ontario. Anderson-Dolan has played two games with the Kings during 2021-22 and 45 in his NHL career during parts of four seasons. This year, the 22-year-old has also appeared in 23 games with Ontario while scoring 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists.

The Reign have also released forwards Keegan Iverson and Karl El-Mir from professional tryout contracts.

Ontario resumes its schedule this weekend when they host the Tucson Roadrunners in a two-game series at Toyota Arena on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.