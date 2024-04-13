Sellout Crowd Watches Heartlanders Stomp Mavericks, 7-4
April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders concluded the ECHL season in front of their first sellout crowd in team history, a 7-4 victory against the Kansas City Mavericks Saturday at Xtream Arena.
The Heartlanders scored four times in the second period to take a 5-2 lead into the third. Drew DeRidder made 24 saves in the victory. Six Iowa players earned multiple points (Casey Dornbach, Ben Brinkman, Jake Durflinger, Pavel Novak, Kyle Masters, Jonny Sorenson).
With the game tied at one, Durflinger took the lead back for Iowa at 2:40 of the second period, striking from the right doorstep. Less than a minute later, Louis Boudon scored from the same spot to extend the Heartlanders lead to 3-1. Novak and Brinkman registered the assists. Brinkman finished with a career-best four assists to tie the Heartlanders single-game record.
Three minutes later, Kansas City's Jeremy McKenna scored on the power play to slash the Heartlanders lead to 3-2.
Next, Brett Budgell slammed the puck behind Jack LaFontaine at 11:49 of the second to bring the score to 4-2. Sorenson and Brinkman earned the assists. Two minutes later, Adam Goodsir redirected a pass from Masters to drive the Heartlanders lead to 5-2.
The Mavericks scored two times in 14 seconds to cut the lead to 5-4 early in the third. At 13:44 of the closing frame, Casey Dornbach converted on the power play slamming a rebound home to bring Iowa's lead to 6-4. Masters and Novak registered the assists, earning their second points of the night. In the final two minutes of the third, Durflinger pocketed an empty-net goal to bring the score to 7-4.
Riley Hughes opened up the scoring, faking a shot before sneaking the puck behind the right pad of LaFontaine five minutes into the first period. Dornbach and Hunter Lellig were credited with the assists. Justin Nachbaur answered back in the final minute of the period, slamming the puck home on a one-timer from the right face-off circle, to tie the game at one.
LaFontaine made 31 saves in defeat.
