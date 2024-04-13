Thunder Rally Over Mariners

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners let a three-goal lead slip away on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena, falling to the Adirondack Thunder by a 4-3 final score. The Mariners' playoff fate will be decided on Sunday afternoon on the final day of the regular season.

The Mariners dominated the Thunder in the opening 20 minutes, outshooting Adirondack 17-8 and skating away with a 2-0 lead. Midway through the frame, Xander Lamppa flipped a breakaway pass to Bennett Stockdale, who slipped one between the pads of Isaac Poulter to give Maine the 1-0 lead. Later in the period, Alex Kile netted a shorthanded goal, as he raced down the ice and wristed one past Poulter's glove.

Just 17 seconds into the 2nd period, Wyllum Deveaux extended the Maine lead to 3-1 when he busted down the right wing and buried his 13th goal of the season. Halfway through the 2nd, the Thunder got on the board when Shane Harper got open to the right of Shane Starrett and finished a feed from Tristan Ashbrook across the crease. The Mariners carried a two goal lead into the third.

Adirondack scored three times in the first three minutes of the third to flip the game on its ear. Tristan Ashbrook went to the net and tipped home a Shane Harper pass :57 into the frame to pull the Thunder within a goal. Travis Broughman then tied the game when surprised Shane Starrett with a dump in from the neutral zone that somehow eluded the Mariners netminder. Nineteen second later, Connor Blake's first professional gave the Thunder the lead, crashing the back door and tipping home a T.J. Friedmann feed.

The Mariners made a valiant effort with Starrett pulled to get the game tied, but could not find the tying goal. Falling to a point percentage of .493, the Mariners can still get into the playoffs with a win tomorrow, combined with a regulation result between the Lions and Railers in Trois-Rivieres.

