Veteran Garrett Klotz Wins Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday forward Garrett Klotz has been awarded the 2023-24 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award.

The award, given annually since 2016, is the highest honor the Rush can grant a player. Named after Rush forward Blaine Jarvis, the award is given to the player who best exemplifies what it means to play for the Rush, both on and off the ice and in the community.

Jarvis, who played 113 games for the Rush during his CHL career, was a fan-favorite for two seasons in Rapid City. He scored 66 points in his Rush career, but he was better known as an ambassador for the game and the fan base in the Black Hills.

Blaine Jarvis scored 66 points in 113 Rush games in his Rush CHL career.After retiring to his hometown of Gladstone, Manitoba, Jarvis and his wife Jenny welcomed a son Ryker. However, Jarvis lost his life in an accident in January 2016 at only 31 years old. The first Rush player to win the award named in his honor was Danny Battochio.

This season, Klotz was chosen for his role as a mentor to his younger teammates and his dedication to the Rapid City community while growing the game of hockey in this area.

Klotz eclipsed 600 professional games this season, 161 coming in Rush red-and-black. He was a 3rd round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft and was a paragon amongst AHL tough guys for 157 American League games.

In Rapid City, Klotz played parts of six seasons in three separate stints with the Rush. While his fists were used to deliver knockout blows on the ice, they were also gentle enough to be seen giving knuckles to young fans. A constant beloved figure in Rapid City, Klotz's reputation earned him the nickname "The Sheriff."

Off the ice, Klotz helps develop youth players in the region. Serving as the host of "Kamp Klotz," the veteran continues to grow the game and distribute invaluable knowledge of hockey to the next generation of potential Rush players.

He has also never backed down from autograph or photo requests from fans both young and old, and will even lace them up with local men's leagues players from time to time.

This season, Klotz was a positive force in the Rush dressing room, befriending rookies and new players to Rapid City and helping them mold their game into an ECHL-caliber product.

Klotz is the eighth player to receive the honor of the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award. He was presented with it by Head Coach Scott Burt on Friday, prior to Rapid City's regular season game against the Wichita Thunder. He was joined in the pregame ceremony by his wife, kids, parents, and in-laws.

Jarvis was a member of the 2009-10 CHL Ray Miron President's Cup championship team.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.