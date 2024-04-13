Oilers Need Point in Season Finale Following Loss on Road

ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-3 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday night,

Kishaun Gervais opened the scoring, bouncing the puck off of Marco Costantini's back 4:06 into the action, putting the Oilers up 1-0. Kris Myllari leveled the game with a power-play blast past Julian Junca 52 seconds into the back half of the opening frame, leveling the game. Kyle Crnkovic scored his second goal in as many nights with 2:27 remaining in the first period, sending the Oilers into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Colby McAuley tied the game 2-2 with a give-and-go finish 8:52 into the period before Bennett MacArthur gave the Americans a lead they wouldn't relinquish 24 seconds later. James Hardie put the Americans up 4-2 at the 16:48 mark of the frame. Jarod Hilderman scored the Oilers' last goal of the night with 17 seconds left in the second period.

Kameron Keilly opened the third-period scoring with 7:33 left in the game, followed by a score-closing goal by Hank Crone less than two minutes later, sealing a 6-3 victory and a playoff berth for the Americans.

The Oilers close the 2023-24 regular season at home tomorrow, April 14 at 4:05 p.m. The Oilers need a win or overtime loss to clinch a playoff berth.

