Wichita Ends Regular Season with Loss at Rapid City

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Beck Warm in action

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Beck Warm in action(Wichita Thunder)

RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita closed the regular season on Saturday night, losing to Rapid City, 3-2, at The Monument.

Michal Stinil had two points while Jay Dickman collected his 29th of the year. Beck Warm was solid in the losing effort, stopping 28 shots. He stopped two third-period breakaways to give Wichita a chance down the stretch.

After a scoreless first period, Stinil broke the ice midway through the second. Dickman stole a puck in the right corner and curled near the end boards. The puck was swatted into the slot and Stinil fired a one-timer past Matt Radomsky to make it 1-0.

The Rush tied it three minutes later when Keanu Yamamoto took a pass off a faceoff and beat Warm from a sharp angle for his 19th of the season.

At 18:03, Maurizio Colella gave Rapid City a 2-1 advantage. Brett Gravelle took a shot from the slot that hit off Warm's leg pad. Colella got to the rebound and put it in for his 12th of the year.

In the third, Wichita pulled Warm with two minutes to go and called its timeout. Blake Bennett blocked a pass near the Rush blueline and scored into an empty net to make it 3-1.

With 22 seconds left, Dickman tipped a shot from Stinil at the right post and cut the lead to 3-2.

Jarrod Gourley was called for roughing right after the goal. He hit Stinil in the neutral zone and gave the Thunder a power play.

Warm was pulled to make it a six-on-four situation. Wichita fired a puck into the zone, but couldn't get a shot off down the stretch and the Rush held on for the win.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

Stinil and Dickman each finished with a goal and an assist. Stinil finished the season with points in five-straight games. Dickman closed the week with five points (1g, 4a) in his last two contests. He has seven points in his last five outings (3g, 4a).

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season now on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.