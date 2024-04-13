ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Atlanta's Luce fined, suspended

Atlanta's Griffin Luce has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #978, Atlanta at Greenville, on April 12.

Luce is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 0:38 of the third period.

Luce will miss Atlanta's games at Jacksonville tonight (April 13) and tomorrow (April 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Rapid City's Nikolaev fined, suspended

Rapid City's Ilya Nikolaev has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #983, Wichita at Rapid City, on April 12.

Nikolaev is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 14:28 of the third period.

Nikolaev will miss Rapid City's game vs. Wichita tonight (April 13).

