K-Wings Clinch Playoff Berth, Fall to Fuel in OT

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (38-30-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, staged a two-goal comeback but ultimately fell to the Indy Fuel (39-25-6-2) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday, 3-2 in overtime.

Despite the loss, Kalamazoo clinched its first Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance since 2018-19 due to Fort Wayne's regulation loss at Toledo.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (17-16-3-0) stood on his head throughout and made 38 saves on 41 shots against.

Indy opened the scoring at the 8:40 mark of the first period and doubled its lead at 10:51.

Michael Joyaux (8) found the back of the net from the right point at the 14:29 mark. Chaz Reddekopp (10) and Luke Morgan (13) assisted the long-range strike.

Collin Adams (22) tied the game 2-2 at the 3:52 mark of the second with a wrister from the right circle on the rush. Quinn Preston (16) made an impressive adjustment to sling the puck to Adams across the neutral zone after corraling a stretch pass from Derek Daschke (22).

Indy scored the game-winner at the 6:22 mark of overtime.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 41-21.

No. 4 Kalamazoo (38-30-4-0) is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EDT against No. 1 Toledo (47-14-4-5) for Game 1 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs in the Central Division Semifinals at Huntington Center.

