Max Andreev Sets New Franchise ECHL Record for Assists

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

CORALVILLE, Ia. - In what became a regular occurrence during the Kansas City Mavericks historic 2023-24 season, another record was broken during the final regular season game on Saturday night against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Rookie forward Max Andreev broke the Mavericks ECHL record for assists with his 54th helper of the season.

Andreev passed Mavericks legend Sebastian Thinel with his third-period assist on Jacob Hayhurst's goal.

The Cornell alum helped his Rookie of the Year candidacy with his 54th assist on the season to go along with 19 goals for 73 points in his first professional season.

