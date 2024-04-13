Royals Conclude 2023-24 Season with Shutout Loss to Orlando, 1-0

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-35-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (38-24-7-3), 1-0, on Saturday, April 13th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (15-18-4-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 33 saves on 34 shots. Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick (12-7-3-1) earned the win for the Solar Bears with a shutout, completing 25 saves on 25 shots faced.

Maier turned aside 23 shots on goal while Fitzpatrick saved all 22 shots through the first two periods of play. Both teams failed to convert on two power plays in the opening 40 minutes with five infractions and 10 total penalty minutes assessed entering the third period.

Orlando broke the scoreless tie with 27 seconds remaining in regulation. Following a spearing major penalty to Tyson Fawcett, the Solar Bears went onto the power play and converted 20 seconds into the man advantage on Alex Frye's 20th goal of the season. Frye beat Maier on a backhand shot from the right faceoff circle past Maier following a pass from Aaron Luchuck who earned the lone assist on Frye's game-winning goal.

The Royals conclude the 2023-24 season with a record of 29-35-6-2 overall and 16-17-1-2 at home. The Royals failed to qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second time over the club's last 14 seasons.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.