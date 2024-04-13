Royals Conclude 2023-24 Season with Shutout Loss to Orlando, 1-0
April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-35-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (38-24-7-3), 1-0, on Saturday, April 13th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (15-18-4-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 33 saves on 34 shots. Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick (12-7-3-1) earned the win for the Solar Bears with a shutout, completing 25 saves on 25 shots faced.
Maier turned aside 23 shots on goal while Fitzpatrick saved all 22 shots through the first two periods of play. Both teams failed to convert on two power plays in the opening 40 minutes with five infractions and 10 total penalty minutes assessed entering the third period.
Orlando broke the scoreless tie with 27 seconds remaining in regulation. Following a spearing major penalty to Tyson Fawcett, the Solar Bears went onto the power play and converted 20 seconds into the man advantage on Alex Frye's 20th goal of the season. Frye beat Maier on a backhand shot from the right faceoff circle past Maier following a pass from Aaron Luchuck who earned the lone assist on Frye's game-winning goal.
The Royals conclude the 2023-24 season with a record of 29-35-6-2 overall and 16-17-1-2 at home. The Royals failed to qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second time over the club's last 14 seasons.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024
- Jake Kielly Makes 36 Saves for First ECHL Shutout as Steelheads End Season with 2-0 Victory Over Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Ends Regular Season with Loss at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Conclude 2023-24 Season with Shutout Loss to Orlando, 1-0 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Need Point in Season Finale Following Loss on Road - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Hunted by Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Close Home Schedule With 3-1 Win Over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Sellout Crowd Watches Heartlanders Stomp Mavericks, 7-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Clinch Playoff Berth, Fall to Fuel in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Clinch Spot in 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades in Season Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Sell Out Final Regular Season Game, Win in OT Over K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Wrap up Most Successful Regular Season in Franchise History, Gear up for Postseason - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers Clinch Playoffs with 6-0 Shutout Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Max Andreev Sets New Franchise ECHL Record for Assists - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Claim Eastern Conference With 4-3 Win Over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Blank Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Rally Over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Railers Fall to Lions 2-0 on Saturday - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview: April 13th at Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- Veteran Garrett Klotz Wins Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Now Left with No Margin for Error - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Notes: April 13 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Finishes Regular Season Tonight in the Black Hills - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Russell Nets Two in OT Loss to Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Savannah Secures Point in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Celebrate Fans on Fandemonium Night in Series Finale vs. Solar Bears - Reading Royals
- Rush Win Overtime Thriller Against Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Clinch Second Seed With Shootout Win Over Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Conclude 2023-24 Season with Shutout Loss to Orlando, 1-0
- Royals Celebrate Fans on Fandemonium Night in Series Finale vs. Solar Bears
- Gahagen Saves Career-High 51, Zmolek Scores OT Game-Winner in Series Opener Win Over Orlando, 3-2
- Preview: Royals Celebrate Youth Hockey Teams on 'Youth Hockey Night,' Home Series Opener vs. Solar Bears
- Will Zmolek Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading, Matt Brown, Jacques Bouquot & Tyler Gratton Arrive from Lehigh Valley