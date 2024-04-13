Gladiators Hunted by Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC - Navrin Mutter picked up a highlight of the night worthy assist for the Atlanta Gladiators (21-45-3-1), however it was Tanner Eberle of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (43-22-4-1) who scored a hat trick as Greenville soared past Atlanta 7-3 Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

First Star: Tanner Eberle (GRN) - 3 goals

Second Star: Anthony Beauchamp (GRN) - 2 goals

Third Star: Brannon McManus (GRN) - 3 assists

Greenville struck first in the game to jump out to a 1-0 lead just before the midway point of the first period as Ethan Somoza scored his 17th goal of the season (7:21).

The Swamp Rabbits doubled their score just over six-minutes later as Tanner Eberle scored his 15th goal of the season to make it 2-0 (13:34).

Tanner Eberle added his second goal of the night early in the middle frame to push Greenville to a 3-0 lead (2:25).

Tanner Eberle would score again just three-minutes later to complete the natural hat trick and make it a 4-0 Greenville lead (5:47).

Just 17-seconds later Ryan Cranford struck for Atlanta to cut the deficit to 4-1 (6:04). Cranford took a pass from Joshua Boyer and sent it into the Swamp Rabbits goal for his 14th tally of the season.

Josh McKechney struck late in the second period while his Swamp Rabbits team were shorthanded to renew Greenvilles four-goal lead as he made the score 5-1 (17:19).

The Gladiators scored early in the third period to pull within three as they made the score 5-2 (2:02). Parker AuCoin sent a drop pass from Robert Calisti into the net for his seventh goal of the season.

Greenville responded just five-minutes later as Anthony Beauchamp scored his 13th goal of the year to extend the lead to 6-2 (7:30).

Just past the midway point of the third period Navrin Mutter beautifully set up Brendan Hoffmann to make it 6-3 (12:25). Mutter danced around several Greenville players before sending a no-look pass to Hoffmann who netted his eighth goal of the year.

Anthony Beauchamp once again restored the Swamp Rabbits four-goal lead as he scored to make it 7-3 (15:59).

Jacob Ingham made 26 saves in the victory for Greenville, meanwhile Gustavs Grigals turned aside 28 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

