Solar Bears Clinch Spot in 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs
April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have clinched a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will participate in the best-of-seven, South Division Semifinals, as Orlando opens the 2024 Playoffs presented by Janney Roofing, next week.
Orlando's first round opponent and schedule is to be determined.
Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased at Midnight, April 14 via Ticketmaster.com.
2023-24 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2023-24 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024
- Gladiators Hunted by Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Close Home Schedule With 3-1 Win Over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Sellout Crowd Watches Heartlanders Stomp Mavericks, 7-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Clinch Playoff Berth, Fall to Fuel in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Clinch Spot in 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades in Season Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Sell Out Final Regular Season Game, Win in OT Over K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Wrap up Most Successful Regular Season in Franchise History, Gear up for Postseason - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers Clinch Playoffs with 6-0 Shutout Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Max Andreev Sets New Franchise ECHL Record for Assists - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Claim Eastern Conference With 4-3 Win Over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Blank Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Rally Over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Railers Fall to Lions 2-0 on Saturday - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview: April 13th at Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- Veteran Garrett Klotz Wins Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Now Left with No Margin for Error - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Notes: April 13 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Finishes Regular Season Tonight in the Black Hills - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Russell Nets Two in OT Loss to Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Looks to Stay Alive Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Savannah Secures Point in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Celebrate Fans on Fandemonium Night in Series Finale vs. Solar Bears - Reading Royals
- Rush Win Overtime Thriller Against Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Clinch Second Seed With Shootout Win Over Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.