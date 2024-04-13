Solar Bears Clinch Spot in 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have clinched a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will participate in the best-of-seven, South Division Semifinals, as Orlando opens the 2024 Playoffs presented by Janney Roofing, next week.

Orlando's first round opponent and schedule is to be determined.

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased at Midnight, April 14 via Ticketmaster.com.

