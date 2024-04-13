ECHL Transactions - April 13
April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 13, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 75(f)):
Jacksonville:
Brandon Puricelli, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Anthony Petruzzelli, F from Indy
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica
Add Jackson van de Leest, D activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Adrien Bisson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve
Delete Isaac Nurse, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve
Delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Luke Richardson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Zins, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
Add Jon Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Cairns, D placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Perbix, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Rapid City:
Add Zach Taylor, D activated from reserve
Add Peter Muzyka, D activated from reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve
Delete Rylee St. Onge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/13)
Reading:
Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve
Add Ryan Cox, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor McMenamin, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Devine, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Pito Walton, D activated from reserve
Delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexandre Doucet, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F activated from Injured Reserve
