ECHL Transactions - April 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 13, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 75(f)):

Jacksonville:

Brandon Puricelli, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Anthony Petruzzelli, F from Indy

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica

Add Jackson van de Leest, D activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Adrien Bisson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve

Delete Isaac Nurse, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

Delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Luke Richardson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Zins, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

Add Jon Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Cairns, D placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Perbix, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Rapid City:

Add Zach Taylor, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Muzyka, D activated from reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

Delete Rylee St. Onge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/13)

Reading:

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve

Add Ryan Cox, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor McMenamin, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Devine, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Pito Walton, D activated from reserve

Delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexandre Doucet, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F activated from Injured Reserve

