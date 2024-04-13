Rush Win Overtime Thriller Against Wichita

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, prevailed over the Wichita Thunder in overtime on Friday night at The Monument, 5-4.

Rapid City battled back from a 2-0 deficit at the end of the first period, with Wichita getting goals from Mitchell Russell and Bradley Marek. However, late in the period, Rylee St. Onge sustained a stick to the face. St. Onge was immediately helped off the ice and did not return.

Early in the second period, Brett Gravelle got the Rush on the board with a one-timer set up by Keanu Yamamoto. Gravelle would enjoy a three-point night.

Wichita got the goal back minutes later with Russell scoring his second of the night on a breakaway. Wichita would have a two-goal lead on three separate occasions, but were unable to hold their advantage.

Late in the second, Parker Bowman netted his fourth goal of the year on a rebound from a Gravelle shot. A powerplay marker, the Rush have now scored powerplay goals in each of their last three games.

In the third period, Nick Nardella beat Rush goaltender Christian Propp to stretch the Thunder lead to 4-2. Unflinching, Propp stopped 23 in the win and is now 5-0-1 at The Monument this season.

After a Rush penalty, Gravelle hit Jake Stella for his second goal in as many games and the ninth shorthanded goal of the season. Stella scored his first pro goal on Thursday night.

With time winding down, rookie Blake Bennett threaded a seam to Yamamoto who banged home a goal to go with two assists.

For the ninth time this season, the Rush went to Boss's Chicken and Pizza overtime and Maurizio Colella deliver the game winning goal 2:57 into bonus hockey.

The Rush are now 3-0 against Wichita in overtime this season and keep their hopes of a 30-win season alive.

Rapid City closes the 2023-24 season tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against Wichita.

