Fuel Clinch Second Seed With Shootout Win Over Fort Wayne

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - The Fuel headed to Fort Wayne for their final away game of the regular season. In a crucial game for the Komets, they made a third period comeback to force overtime and a shootout but it was the Fuel who were victorious, 4-3 after six rounds.

1ST PERIOD

The Komets struck first with a goal by former Cincinnati Cyclone, Zack Andrusiak at 4:01 of the first period.

Andrew Bellant answered the call for Indy with a goal assisted by Andrew Perrott and Ryan Gagnier to tie the game, 1-1.

At 9:45, Fort Wayne's Alexis D'Aoust took a delay of game penalty, giving the Fuel the first power play of the game. Zach Jordan gave Indy the lead with a power play goal at 11:22, assisted by Kyle Maksimovich and Ross MacDougall.

Less than three minutes later, Indy's Colin Bilek took a tripping call, giving the Komets a power play opportunity that they were able to kill off as well.

Despite being up 2-1 at the end of the first period, Indy was being outshot by Fort Wayne, 17-9.

2ND PERIOD

Just twelve seconds into the second frame, Chase Lang took an interference penalty, giving Fort Wayne another power play; however the Fuel killed it off.

The Komets got another power play opportunity after a holding penalty was called on Ross MacDougall at 4:29, but they could not score on the Fuel.

D'Aoust headed to the penalty box again after a too many men call against the Komets came at 5:59, forcing thirty seconds of 4-on-4 before the Fuel would head to the power play.

Both of those penalties expired before Carl Berglund was called for high sticking at 12:08, giving the Fuel another power play chance.

They capitalized on the power play at 12:40 with a goal by captain Seamus Malone to make it 3-1 in favor of Indy.

At 14:53, Indy's Matt Cairns took a roughing penalty; however, the Komets could not drum up any chances during their power play.

At 19:06, DJ King and Fort Wayne's Jake Johnson took offsetting roughing minors as things got progressively chippier in the game.

3RD PERIOD

At 4:46, Johnson took his second penalty of the game. This time it was for slashing. Despite being on the penalty kill, the Komets made it 3-2 with a shorthanded goal by Jake Gorniak at 5:17.

It was a back-and-forth battle for about ten minutes before Andrew Bellant sat for a delay of game penalty, giving Fort Wayne another power play chance.

While they hadn't had much luck on the power play yet in this game, the Komets tied the game up at 3-3 with a power play goal by Connor Corcoran at 12:49.

At 18:06, Kale Howarth took a tripping penalty giving the Komets a power play that would last the rest of regulation but Fort Wayne could not score so the game headed to overtime.

At the end of regulation, Fort Wayne was outshooting Indy 39-30.

OVERTIME

Beginning the seven-minute overtime period still down a man, the Fuel killed off the remainder of the Howarth penalty quickly and had to get the puck back.

At 3:50, Fort Wayne's Noah Ganske took a holding penalty as well as a misconduct after the call. This gave the Fuel a huge power play chance in overtime, but the Komets killed it off.

After a few more chances on both sides, time expired on the overtime period and these teams headed to a shootout.

Both goalies denied the shots in the first round and allowed both in the second round. Colin Bilek was the first goalscorer for Indy in the shootout in that second round.

All shots were blocked again until the sixth round when Andrew Bellant scored the game winner for Indy. This earned them both points in the match, which they needed to officially clinch the second-place spot in the Central division standings and the second seed in the playoffs.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, April 13 for Fan Appreciation Night against the Kalamazoo Wings.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.