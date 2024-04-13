Ghost Pirates Blank Swamp Rabbits

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Kyle Jeffers broke a scorless deadlock in the second, and backed up by late empty-netters and Michael Bullion's 28 saves, helped the Savannah Ghost Pirates to a 3-0 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night.

Both teams left the opening 20 minutes empty-handed, with Jacob Ingham stopping all 7 first period shots in Greenville's net countered by Savannah's Michael Buillion turning aside 13 faced himself. It wasn't until 2:06 of the second frame that the deadlock was broken, courtesy of Savannah's Kyle Jeffers. Jeffers was sprung on a two-on-one break by Ross Armour and had the option to pass or shoot as he approached Ingham. He elected to shoot, and fired a wrister over Ingham's shoulder to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead (Armour and Brent Pedersen assisted). Buillion again shined for the Ghost Pirates, debying another nine Swamp Rabbits chances. Ingham also did his best to keep pace, racking up 18 saves on 19 shots through 40 minutes.

Buillion continued to hold serve in the goaltending battle by the narrowest of margins, and finally got breathing room late with two empty-net goals scored 33 seconds apart by Nolan Valleau and Brandon Estes. He shut the door from there in the final minutes, picking up his fourth shutout of the season in a 3-0 win for Savannah.

Jacob Ingham stopped 29 of 31 shots on his net, suffering the defeat (17-10-3-1).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude the regular season tomorrow afternoon in a final showdown against the Ghost Pirates, with the series shifting back to Greenville. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena tomorrow, April 14th, is slated for 3:05 p.m. EST and features "Fan Appreciation Night", presented by Fluor. The game, celebrating YOU, the fans, showcases the Swamp Rabbits warm-up jersey commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Greenville Grrrowl that will be worn throughout the game and auctioned following the contest.

