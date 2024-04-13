Mavericks Wrap up Most Successful Regular Season in Franchise History, Gear up for Postseason
April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks ended their most successful regular season in the organization's 15-year franchise history on Saturday agaInst the Iowa Heartlanders. The Mavericks wrapped up the 72-game season winning 10 of their final 12 games and setting all kinds of records along the way.
The Mavericks enter the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs as the ECHL's No. 1 seed, securing home ice advantage throughout the regular season. Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be on Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18 at 7 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Below are a list of accomplishments that the Mavericks achieved in this 72-game regular season:
2024 Brabham Cup Champions.
2024 Mountain Division Champions.
Set the ECHL record for road wins in one season (29).
Set the franchise record for points (114)
Set the franchise mark for wins in a season (54).
Kansas City's 54 wins were the fourth-most in ECHL history and their 114 points were the fifth-most all-time.
Franchise record for goals in a season (305).
Clinched a postseason spot with six weeks remaining in the regular season.
Patrick Curry set the franchise's ECHL record for points in a season (87) and the franchise record for goals in a season (39).
Curry also became the fifth Mavericks skater all-time to play in all 72 games in a season.
Max Andreev set the Mavericks ECHL record for assists in a season (54).
Mavericks are the only team in ECHL history to have three goaltenders with 16 or more wins each with the same team. (Cale Morris, 21; Dillon Kelley and Jack LaFontaine, 16).
General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had became the winningest ECHL head coach in franchise history and finished the regular season with 150 career head coaching wins.
Kansas City recorded seven hat tricks from six different players this season, leading the ECHL.
The Mavericks had five players with 60 or more points and four with 70 or more.
Kansas City had three 30-goal scorers and three players with 40-plus assists.
Attendance at Cable Dahmer Arena was at its highest point since pre-pandemic levels.
Kansas City's first-round opponent and schedule will be determined on Sunday, April 14 once all ECHL games have been completed.
Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena. All lower bowl tickets for Round One are $25 and available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.
