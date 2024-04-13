Fuel Sell Out Final Regular Season Game, Win in OT Over K-Wings

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings for the final regular season game ever at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. With a sellout crowd of 6,327 fans in attendance, the Fuel played into a thrilling overtime period where Jon Martin came away with the winning goal to make it 3-2.

1ST PERIOD

Indy started off with heavy possession, quickly garnering more shots on goal than the K-Wings.

At 6:37, Kalamazoo's Erik Bradford took a tripping penalty, giving the Fuel an early power play. While the K-Wings killed off the penalty, just as time expired, Ryan Gagnier scored to put the Fuel ahead on a shot from Ross MacDougall. Cam Hausinger claimed the goal's other assist.

Just two minutes later, Gagnier scored his second goal of the period with the help of Brett Bulmer and Andrew Perrott.

Michael Joyaux scored from the blueline for Kalamazoo at 14:29, to make it 2-1.

At 16:33, Zach Jordan sat for high sticking, which put the Fuel on the penalty kill and they were able to kill off the penalty.

Josh Passolt took a tripping penalty at 19:21 to give the Fuel a power play that would last into the second period.

2ND PERIOD

Just 31 seconds into the second frame, Kale Howarth took a hooking penalty, however the Fuel killed it off.

At 3:52, Kalamazoo's Collin Adams scored to tie the game 2-2.

Things got progressively chippier but no more penalties were called, nor goals scored in the second period.

3RD PERIOD

In a back-and-forth period, both teams had a lot of good chances but the goaltenders stood strong on each end and neither team scored or took a penalty.

Indy had the edge, outshooting Kalamazoo 10-3 in the third period but for the second night in a row, the Fuel went to overtime.

OVERTIME

Both teams had a few great chances in the first half of the 3-on-3 overtime period. With 3:33 to go, Jordan took a hooking penalty, giving Kalamazoo a 4-on-3 advantage.

The Fuel killed off the penalty and gained momentum as time ticked down on the overtime period.

At 6:22, Jon Martin stuffed the puck in the net for his 23rd goal of the season, with the help of Seamus Malone and Nick Grima to win the game and close out the regular season on a win streak.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs starting April 19, 2024 for Do317 Night. Tickets are available HERE.

