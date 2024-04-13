Savannah Secures Point in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (29-33-7-1) scored two power-play goals but lost in overtime 4-3 to the Jacksonville Icemen (42-22-5-1) on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville scored first with a goal from Matheson Iacopelli at 9:33 in the first period.

Seven seconds into a Ghost Pirates power play, Matt Boudens tied the game, scoring at 10:32. Logan Drevitch received an assist on Boudens' goal for his 50th point of the season, becoming the first Ghost Pirates player to reach the mark in 2023-24.

Friday night's tilt was built on special teams as both clubs exchanged power-play goals in the first period.

At 13:11, Garrett Van Wyhe converted on a Jacksonville man-advantage to regain the lead for the rest of the first period.

Halfway through the second period, Savannah struck back. At 12:11, Simon Pinard's slap shot from the far-side circle tied the game 2-2. Pinard leads the team in goals with 24.

The Ghost Pirates gained their first lead of the game under five minutes later when Drevitch added his 19th goal of the season at 16:29.

Savannah held onto their lead for the majority of the third, but Jerry D'Amigo scored to tie the game at 14:31. Van Wyhe scored his second goal of the game and the game-winner in overtime at 3:40.

Jordan Papirny made 29 saves for Savannah. The Ghost Pirates went 2-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Ghost Pirates will return to Enmarket Arena on Saturday, April 12 for their last home game of the season. They'll face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 p.m., with a pre-game community celebration and end-of-year party running from 10:00 a.m. until puck drop. For ticket information, go to ghostpirateshockey.com!

