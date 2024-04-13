Railers Fall to Lions 2-0 on Saturday

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (32-31-5-3,72pts) lost to the Trois-Rivières Lions (30-30-5-3, 66pts) on Saturday afternoon by the final score of 2-0 in front of a crowd of 2,722 at the Colisée Videotron. The Railers wrap up the regular season on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Trois-Rivières.

The first period lacked goals, but not action. Both teams had good opportunities to score but failed to convert as the opening period ended 0-0. The Lions opened scoring in the second with a power play goal from Alex-Olivier Voyer (1-0-1) midway through the frame. It was a scoreless third period until Worcester pulled John Muse to gain an extra attacker, while Nolan Yaremko (1-1-2) shot it into the empty net and gave the game its final score of 2-0 Lions.

Worcester opened the first shorthanded, as Christian Krygier high-sticked a Lion to send Worcester to the penalty kill just 1:39 into the game. The Railers were successful on the kill, but failed to convert on their own man-advantage that came with seven minutes left in the period. Worcester was given their second penalty shot of the season as Ashton Calder was slashed with just 40 seconds left in the period by Miguel Tourigny. Calder tried to finish backhand on Émond, but couldn't score as the game remained 0-0 going into the second.

Trois Rivieres picked up their second power play chance of the game after a trip was called on Worcester's Trevor Cosgrove. Alex-Olivier Voyer (19th) crashed the net of John Muse, picked up a rebound loose in the crease and tucked it far-side to put the Lions on the board 1-0. Neither team scored the rest of the period as Worcester would trail heading into the third period. Shots through two periods were in favor of Trois-Rivières 21-19.

In the third, Worcester again had their chances but failed to capitalize throughout the period. Muse and Émond were each strong for their respective teams during the entirety of the game, with Muse making 28 saves on the night to Émond's 26. The Railers kept it to a one-goal game until the very end when they decided to pull John Muse in favor of an extra attacker. Worcester applied good pressure but failed to hold onto possession of the puck as Nolan Yaremko (17th) carried the puck through the neutral zone and shot it through the Railers defense, as the Lions went on to win 2-0.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Nolan Yaremko (1-1-2, ENG, +1, 5 shots) 2nd Star: Alex-Olivier Voyer (1-0-1, GWG, +1, 4 shots), 1st Star: Zachary Émond (26 saves, 0GA, 1.000 SV%) ... Final shots were 30-26 in favor of Trois-Rivières... Zachary Émond (8-7-1-0) made 26 saves on 26 shots for Trois-Rivières... John Muse (15-11-2-1) made 28 saves on 29 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Trois-Rivières went 1-for-4... Riley Piercey (DNP), Brendan Robbins (DNP), CJ Regula (DNP), Austin Heideman (IR), Jack Quinlivan (IR), Tristan Lennox (IR), and John Copeland (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin and Anthony Repaci each led the Railers in shots with 4.

#RailersHC

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.