Thunder Claim Eastern Conference With 4-3 Win Over Mariners
April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder eliminated a 3-0 deficit and came back to defeat the Maine Mariners 4-3 Saturday night in front of a sold out Cool Insuring Arena of over 5,400 fans on Saturday night. With the victory, Adirondack captured the regular-season Eastern Conference Championship.
Bennett Stockdale gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead with a breakaway goal. After Connor Blake was denied on a breakaway at the other end, Stockdale took a long pass from Xander Lamppa and slipped the puck by goaltender Isaac Poulter for the lead. The goal was Stockdale's third of the year from Lamppa 9:47 into the game.
Maine took a 2-0 lead while shorthanded as Alex Kile took the puck in all alone down the left side and sent a wrist shot into the net for his 35th goal of the year. Kile's goal came 16:42 of the first period, unassisted, and the Thunder trailed by two after 20 minutes of play.
Wyllum Deveaux gave the Mariners a 3-0 lead just 17 seconds into the second period after stealing the puck int eh offensive zone and sending a snap shot past Isaac Poulter. The goal was Deveaux's 13th of the season, unassisted.
Adirondack answered back shortly after as Shane Harper scored his 18th of the year after a steal in the offensive zone by Tristan Ashbrook. Along the right wall, Ashbrook stole the puck and set up Harper and he beat goaltender Shane Starrett and the Thunder trailed 3-1. The goal came at 9:50 of the second period and the Mariners took the two-goal lead into the third.
The Thunder rattled off three goals in the third period to take a one-goal lead. Tristan Ashbrook started the comeback just 57 seconds into the third period as he put in a Shane Harper pass and Adirondack trailed 3-2.
Travis Broughman tied the game with a center ice shot that beat Shane Starrett just 2:38 into the third period. Alex Young was credited with the assist and the Thunder evened the score at 3-3. The goal was Broughman's 14th of the season.
Just 19 seconds after tying the game, Connor Blake scored his first professional goal to give the Thunder a 4-3 lead at 2:57 of the third frame. T.J. Friedmann and Eric Alarie were awarded the assists on the eventual game-winning goal. Adirondack held onto the 4-3 lead for the win and captured the regular-season Eastern Conference Championship.
The Thunder return home for the final home game of the regular season tomorrow against Maine at 3 p.m. Giveaways all game, $3 Labatt Blue Light, and Jersey Off Our Back.
Playoff hockey is back in Glens Falls presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union. The Thunder will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.
The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024
- Gladiators Hunted by Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Close Home Schedule With 3-1 Win Over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Sellout Crowd Watches Heartlanders Stomp Mavericks, 7-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Clinch Playoff Berth, Fall to Fuel in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Clinch Spot in 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades in Season Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Sell Out Final Regular Season Game, Win in OT Over K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Wrap up Most Successful Regular Season in Franchise History, Gear up for Postseason - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers Clinch Playoffs with 6-0 Shutout Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Max Andreev Sets New Franchise ECHL Record for Assists - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Claim Eastern Conference With 4-3 Win Over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Blank Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Rally Over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Railers Fall to Lions 2-0 on Saturday - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview: April 13th at Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- Veteran Garrett Klotz Wins Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Now Left with No Margin for Error - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Notes: April 13 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Finishes Regular Season Tonight in the Black Hills - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Russell Nets Two in OT Loss to Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Looks to Stay Alive Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Savannah Secures Point in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Celebrate Fans on Fandemonium Night in Series Finale vs. Solar Bears - Reading Royals
- Rush Win Overtime Thriller Against Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Clinch Second Seed With Shootout Win Over Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.