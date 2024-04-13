Thunder Claim Eastern Conference With 4-3 Win Over Mariners

April 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder eliminated a 3-0 deficit and came back to defeat the Maine Mariners 4-3 Saturday night in front of a sold out Cool Insuring Arena of over 5,400 fans on Saturday night. With the victory, Adirondack captured the regular-season Eastern Conference Championship.

Bennett Stockdale gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead with a breakaway goal. After Connor Blake was denied on a breakaway at the other end, Stockdale took a long pass from Xander Lamppa and slipped the puck by goaltender Isaac Poulter for the lead. The goal was Stockdale's third of the year from Lamppa 9:47 into the game.

Maine took a 2-0 lead while shorthanded as Alex Kile took the puck in all alone down the left side and sent a wrist shot into the net for his 35th goal of the year. Kile's goal came 16:42 of the first period, unassisted, and the Thunder trailed by two after 20 minutes of play.

Wyllum Deveaux gave the Mariners a 3-0 lead just 17 seconds into the second period after stealing the puck int eh offensive zone and sending a snap shot past Isaac Poulter. The goal was Deveaux's 13th of the season, unassisted.

Adirondack answered back shortly after as Shane Harper scored his 18th of the year after a steal in the offensive zone by Tristan Ashbrook. Along the right wall, Ashbrook stole the puck and set up Harper and he beat goaltender Shane Starrett and the Thunder trailed 3-1. The goal came at 9:50 of the second period and the Mariners took the two-goal lead into the third.

The Thunder rattled off three goals in the third period to take a one-goal lead. Tristan Ashbrook started the comeback just 57 seconds into the third period as he put in a Shane Harper pass and Adirondack trailed 3-2.

Travis Broughman tied the game with a center ice shot that beat Shane Starrett just 2:38 into the third period. Alex Young was credited with the assist and the Thunder evened the score at 3-3. The goal was Broughman's 14th of the season.

Just 19 seconds after tying the game, Connor Blake scored his first professional goal to give the Thunder a 4-3 lead at 2:57 of the third frame. T.J. Friedmann and Eric Alarie were awarded the assists on the eventual game-winning goal. Adirondack held onto the 4-3 lead for the win and captured the regular-season Eastern Conference Championship.

The Thunder return home for the final home game of the regular season tomorrow against Maine at 3 p.m. Giveaways all game, $3 Labatt Blue Light, and Jersey Off Our Back.

Playoff hockey is back in Glens Falls presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union. The Thunder will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.