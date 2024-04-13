Jake Kielly Makes 36 Saves for First ECHL Shutout as Steelheads End Season with 2-0 Victory Over Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (48-20-2-2, 100pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (31-36-4-0, 67pts) Saturday night by a final score of 2-0 in front of 5,198 fans at the Idaho Central Arena to conclude the regular season. It was the 35th sellout in the 36th home game including the 33rd consecutive. Idaho will meet Allen in the First Round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with the schedule being announced Monday morning at idahosteelheads.com.

After a scoreless first period the Steelheads would get on the board twice in the second period taking a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. The Grizzlies were assessed a penalty and Jake Kielly hustled to the bench making it a six on five advantage. Jake Murray behind the Idaho net fed Ty Pelton-Byce (17th) in the left circle back in the defensive zone. From there Pelton-Byce weaved his way out through center ice and cut into the offensive zone down the left-wing side. From the left circle he sent a low shot beating Vinny Duplessis at 8:36 of the period. Idaho's Demetrios Koumontzis was assessed a five-minute major for slew-footing at 14:51. The Steelheads responded 51 seconds into the penalty kill as Willie Knierim (18th) picked a pass of in the high slot. He stepped to the right circle and from the dot fired a shot upstairs on Duplessis making it 2-0.

Jake Kielly made 36 saves for the win while Vinny Duplessis made 28 saves on 30 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Jake Kielly (IDH, 36 saves)

2) Willie Knierim (IDH, 1-0-1, +2, 2 shots)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 4 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-2 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-3.

- Utah outshot Idaho 35-30.

- Idaho is now 136-67-27 all-time vs. Utah and 74-32-14 in Boise. Idaho finsihed 10-3-1 vs. Utah this season including 5-1-1.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Colton Kehler (IR), Jared Moe (IR), Ben Zloty (IR), Reece Harsch (IR), Wade Murphy (SUSP), Jordan Kawaguchi (DNP), and Trevor Zins (DNP).

- The Steelheads finished the season 48-20-2-2 and have recorded 40 or more wins in 14 of 20 ECHL seasons... They finished 25-11-0-1 on home ice making it the seventh straight season recording 20 or more wins as they have done so in 16 of 20 seasons.

- Ty Pelton-Byce played in his 100th game as a Steelhead.

