Score Big During FINatics 30 Days of Prizes

February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





It's one of the many ways the Toledo Walleye show appreciation for its FINatics! Game Plan Members who renew for the 2020-21 season will be entered in a drawing to win great prizes, with a different FINatic being selected each day for 30 days. 30 Days of Prizes runs from Monday, February 10 through Tuesday, March 10.

Not a FINatic? Call a Game Plan Consultant today at 419-725-9255 or click here for more info.

30 DAYS OF PRIZES LINEUP

February 10: Parking Pass at Port Lawrence Garage

February 11: $50 in Walleye Bucks

February 12: $250 Shopping Spree

February 13: Autographed stick from player of your choice

February 14: Framed piece from Hall of Framers

February 15: Promo Pass for 2020-21 season

February 16: $50 in Walleye Bucks

February 17: Team Signed Jersey

February 18: Shoot for Your Seat

February 19: Private Party Suite

February 20: $50 to Fleetwood's Tap Room

February 21: Framed piece from Hall of Framers

February 22: Promo Pass for 2020-21 season

February 23: Be in Team Photo

February 24: Two tickets to Mud Hens Opening Day Rooftop Party

February 25: $50 in Walleye Bucks

February 26: Parking Pass at Port Lawrence Garage

February 27: Promo Pass for 2020-21 season

February 28: Framed piece from Hall of Framers

February 29: Autographed stick from player of your choice

March 1: Two VIP tickets to Winterfest Brewfest

March 2: $50 to Holy Toledo! Tavern

March 3: Ten Winterfest Open Skate vouchers

March 4: Mascot appearance

March 5: Promo Pass for 2020-21 season

March 6: Framed piece from Hall of Framers

March 7: $50 in Walleye Bucks

March 8: Team Signed Jersey

March 9: Winterfest Fanwear Pack

March 10: Shoot for Your Seat

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.