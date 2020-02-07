Score Big During FINatics 30 Days of Prizes
February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
It's one of the many ways the Toledo Walleye show appreciation for its FINatics! Game Plan Members who renew for the 2020-21 season will be entered in a drawing to win great prizes, with a different FINatic being selected each day for 30 days. 30 Days of Prizes runs from Monday, February 10 through Tuesday, March 10.
Not a FINatic? Call a Game Plan Consultant today at 419-725-9255 or click here for more info.
30 DAYS OF PRIZES LINEUP
February 10: Parking Pass at Port Lawrence Garage
February 11: $50 in Walleye Bucks
February 12: $250 Shopping Spree
February 13: Autographed stick from player of your choice
February 14: Framed piece from Hall of Framers
February 15: Promo Pass for 2020-21 season
February 16: $50 in Walleye Bucks
February 17: Team Signed Jersey
February 18: Shoot for Your Seat
February 19: Private Party Suite
February 20: $50 to Fleetwood's Tap Room
February 21: Framed piece from Hall of Framers
February 22: Promo Pass for 2020-21 season
February 23: Be in Team Photo
February 24: Two tickets to Mud Hens Opening Day Rooftop Party
February 25: $50 in Walleye Bucks
February 26: Parking Pass at Port Lawrence Garage
February 27: Promo Pass for 2020-21 season
February 28: Framed piece from Hall of Framers
February 29: Autographed stick from player of your choice
March 1: Two VIP tickets to Winterfest Brewfest
March 2: $50 to Holy Toledo! Tavern
March 3: Ten Winterfest Open Skate vouchers
March 4: Mascot appearance
March 5: Promo Pass for 2020-21 season
March 6: Framed piece from Hall of Framers
March 7: $50 in Walleye Bucks
March 8: Team Signed Jersey
March 9: Winterfest Fanwear Pack
March 10: Shoot for Your Seat
