Thunder Score Three Shorthanded Goals in 7-4 Loss to Growlers

GLENS FALLS, NY - Conor Riley (2) and Ludvig Larsson each scored shorthanded goals as the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Newfoundland Growlers by a score of 7-4 on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Charlie Curti was the other Thunder goal scorer as he netted his 10th of the season.

The Growlers took a 2-0 lead to the dressing room after the first 20 minutes after goals from Trey Bradley at 5:12 and Dylan Vander Esch at 16:10. Newfoundland extended their lead on the powerplay in the second period at 7:09 thanks to Riley Woods.

The next Growlers' powerplay led to a Thunder goal. Conor Riley raced into the offensive zone and, from his stomach, knocked the puck past Newfoundland netminder Maksim Zhukov. It was Riley's fourth of the season and came unassisted with just 16 seconds left in the period.

Justin Brazeau (4:59), Zach O'Brien (8:46, PP) and Riley Woods (13:27) picked up goals in the third period to extend the Newfoundland to 6-1. Charlie Curti answered back for Adirondack with a slapshot from the near circle at 13:58.

After John Edwardh was called for holding at 15:44, Ludvig Larsson and Conor Riley each netted shorthanded goals. Larsson's goal came at 16:02 assisted by Riley and then Riley's second of the night came at 17:14 assisted by Larsson and Kelly Summers.

Matt Bradley tacked on an empty netter for the Growlers as they sealed a 7-4 win on night one of Stick It To Cancer Weekend.

The Thunder were outshot 32-28 and finished 0-for-3 on the powerplay. Adirondack's penalty kill surrendered two powerplay goals on four attempts.

The Thunder continue Stick it to Cancer Weekend tomorrow against the Growlers. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm at Cool Insuring Arena.

