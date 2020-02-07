Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov from Orlando to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Sosunov, 21, has split his second season of professional hockey between Orlando and Syracuse - he has one assist and 16 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Solar Bears and four penalty minutes in four matches with the Crunch.

Sosunov was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the South Carolina Stingrays tonight at 7 p.m. at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

