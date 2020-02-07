Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (21-19-5-1) close out a three-in-three set with their second consecutive match against the South Carolina Stingrays (33-9-3-1). Orlando is coming off a 4-0 loss to South Carolina on Thursday night. This is the 11th of 12 meetings between Orlando and South Carolina this season - the Solar Bears own a 2-8-0-0 record against the Stingrays, who lead the ECHL's South Division with 70 points.

TIGHT-SCORING AFFAIR: Since the third quarter of the season began on Jan. 18 at Jacksonville, Orlando's games have been low-scoring battles, oftentimes decided by just one goal. In its last 10 games, Orlando is averaging 2.3 goals per game while surrendering just 1.9 goals against. Last night's four goals against was the largest total surrendered by Orlando over its previous 10 contests.

CONDON TO START: Goaltender Mike Condon is expected to get his first start with the Solar Bears tonight, making his first ECHL appearance since he suited up for the Wheeling Nailers in the second round of the 2014 Kelly Cup Playoffs on May 12, 2014. As a rookie with Wheeling that season, Condon led the entire ECHL with a .931 save percentage. The goaltender has 129 games of NHL experience on his résumé, with stops in Montréal, Pittsburgh and Ottawa. He has appeared in six games with AHL Syracuse this season, going 3-2-1 with a 4.10 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage.

COUGHLER ACTIVATED: Forward Jake Coughler has been activated from the team's reserve list, and will suit up tonight after missing Orlando's last five games. Prior to that, the rookie had enjoyed some success playing on a line with Tristin Langan and Tyler Bird; Coughler had three goals and was +5 in three games prior to being sidelined. With Langan recalled to the AHL, Coughler and Bird will be reunited together on a line tonight with Dylan Fitze.

BOYD MOVED BACK TO BLUE LINE: With the return of Coughler and the reassignment of Oleg Sosunov to the Syracuse Crunch earlier this afternoon, Rich Boyd will drop back to his natural position on defense. The rookie blueliner had played the last two games at forward; he is tied for the team lead in scoring in the month of February with two points (1g-1a) in three games.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Dan DeSalvo is tied for the team lead in scoring for South Carolina this season with 42 points. The forward is in the midst of a three-game point streak for the Stingrays, collecting six points (3g-3a) over that span.

