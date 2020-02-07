ECHL Transactions - February 7

February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 7, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Chad McDonald, F

Worcester:

Phil Johansson, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Michael Sdao, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alexandre Carrier, F activated from reserve

Delete Colby Sissons, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey [2/5]

Allen:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Florida:

Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Hunter Garlent, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Gage Torrel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F recalled by Texas

Indy:

Add Jack Ramsey, D assigned by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Add Mitch Eliot, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver

Add Seamus Malone, F assigned by Utica

Delete Justin Kovacs, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Maine:

Add Terrence Wallin, F activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve

Delete Joe Duszak, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Alex Burdekin, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Jake Coughler, F activated from reserve

Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Reading:

Add Gerry Fitzgerald, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gerry Fitzgerald, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Brenden Kotyk, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on reserve

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G placed on reserve

Delete Troy Loggins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Delete Steve Oleksy, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Charlie Granath, D activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Joe Wegwerth, F activated from reserve

Delete Sasha Larocque, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dylan Wells, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Lane Bauer, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ostap Safin, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Weninger, G traded to Greenville

Worcester:

Add Bryce Nielsen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.