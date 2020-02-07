ECHL Transactions - February 7
February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 7, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Chad McDonald, F
Worcester:
Phil Johansson, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Michael Sdao, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alexandre Carrier, F activated from reserve
Delete Colby Sissons, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey [2/5]
Allen:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Florida:
Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Hunter Garlent, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Gage Torrel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F recalled by Texas
Indy:
Add Jack Ramsey, D assigned by Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Add Mitch Eliot, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver
Add Seamus Malone, F assigned by Utica
Delete Justin Kovacs, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Maine:
Add Terrence Wallin, F activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve
Delete Joe Duszak, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Alex Burdekin, G added as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Jake Coughler, F activated from reserve
Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Reading:
Add Gerry Fitzgerald, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gerry Fitzgerald, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Brenden Kotyk, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on reserve
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G placed on reserve
Delete Troy Loggins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)
Delete Steve Oleksy, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Charlie Granath, D activated from reserve
Utah:
Add Joe Wegwerth, F activated from reserve
Delete Sasha Larocque, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dylan Wells, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Lane Bauer, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ostap Safin, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Weninger, G traded to Greenville
Worcester:
Add Bryce Nielsen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)
