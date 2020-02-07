Third Period Comeback Stopped in Loss to KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita battled back from a three-goal deficit in the third period, but fell short on Friday night, losing 5-3 to Kansas City at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Stefan Fournier led the way with two points while Billy Exell notched his 5th of the season.

Kansas City got the scoring started at 17:50 of the first as Tad Kozun tucked home a missed shot that banked off the end boards to make it 1-0. Patrik Parkkonen tied it up with 20 seconds left in the frame as he came down the left wing and beat Nick Schneider up over the shoulder with a wrist shot for his 5th of the season.

In the second, the Mavericks struck three times to take a 4-1 lead. C.J. Eick slipped a shot from along the goal line past Wells at 2:29 to make it 2-1. At 9:38, Matt Schmalz tipped home a shot from the blueline to increase the lead to 3-1. Kansas City appeared to take a 4-1 lead when a shot from Zach Osburn went through Wells with traffic near the net. The goal was waived off for incidental contact in the crease. However, Kansas City scored on the next shift as Kozun netted his second of the contest at 18:29 to make it 4-1.

Exell cut the lead to two at 9:16 of the third as he popped a rebound past Schneider with an assist going to Chris Crane. At 15:01, Fournier scored on a wrap-around to make it 4-3. The Mavericks tacked on an insurance goal from Eick at 17:04 to close the scoring.

Fournier recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.

