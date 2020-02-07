Third Period Comeback Stopped in Loss to KC
February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita battled back from a three-goal deficit in the third period, but fell short on Friday night, losing 5-3 to Kansas City at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Stefan Fournier led the way with two points while Billy Exell notched his 5th of the season.
Kansas City got the scoring started at 17:50 of the first as Tad Kozun tucked home a missed shot that banked off the end boards to make it 1-0. Patrik Parkkonen tied it up with 20 seconds left in the frame as he came down the left wing and beat Nick Schneider up over the shoulder with a wrist shot for his 5th of the season.
In the second, the Mavericks struck three times to take a 4-1 lead. C.J. Eick slipped a shot from along the goal line past Wells at 2:29 to make it 2-1. At 9:38, Matt Schmalz tipped home a shot from the blueline to increase the lead to 3-1. Kansas City appeared to take a 4-1 lead when a shot from Zach Osburn went through Wells with traffic near the net. The goal was waived off for incidental contact in the crease. However, Kansas City scored on the next shift as Kozun netted his second of the contest at 18:29 to make it 4-1.
Exell cut the lead to two at 9:16 of the third as he popped a rebound past Schneider with an assist going to Chris Crane. At 15:01, Fournier scored on a wrap-around to make it 4-3. The Mavericks tacked on an insurance goal from Eick at 17:04 to close the scoring.
Fournier recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.
Wichita returns home tomorrow night to face the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. Come meet Chase and Marshall for Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night as they will be on the concourse taking pictures with the fans.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2020
- Boyd Scores Lone Goal for Solar Bears in 2-1 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs End Losing Streak with 5-3 Win over Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- Five Goal Third Hands Indy 6-2 Win over Tulsa - Indy Fuel
- Third Period Comeback Stopped in Loss to KC - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Ride Great Goaltending Past Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Red Hot K-Wings Take Down Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Drop Tight Affair in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Set Back by 'Blades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- LaCouvee Stops 45 as Mariners Keep Rolling - Maine Mariners
- Martin Scores Twice as IceMen Earn Convincing 5-1 Win at Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
- Stingrays Earn 2-1 Win to Sweep Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Offense Explodes to Kick off Pink Ice Weekend - Reading Royals
- Glads Drop Road Test in Reading - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Victorious in Adirondack - Newfoundland Growlers
- Murr Dog's First as a Railer Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Score Three Shorthanded Goals in 7-4 Loss to Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Weninger Dealt to Greenville for Futures - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Goaltender Evan Weninger - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Forward Diego Cuglietta Recalled by Texas Stars from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Preview: February 7 Utah at Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Score Big During FINatics 30 Days of Prizes - Toledo Walleye
- 'Blades, Swamp Rabbits Meet Again to Start Two-Game Set - Florida Everblades
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Reddekopp Reassigned to Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne Komets
- Forward Lukas Craggs Loaned to 'Blades from AHL's Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Powell Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Jam-Packed Promotional Weekend Starts with Atlanta Friday - Reading Royals
- Growlers Weekend Notes: Adirondack & Worcester - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.