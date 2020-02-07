Cyclones Drop Tight Affair in Overtime

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-12-7-0) fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2 in overtime, on Friday night. Forwards Darik Angeli and Cody Milan scored the goals for the Cyclones.

After a scoreless opening period, Toledo broke through late in the second when forward Shane Berschbach skated in on goal and scored to put the Walleye on top, 1-0, through two periods.

In the third, Cincinnati needed just 3:11 to tie the game when Angeli took the puck below the goal line and fired a shot off Walleye goaltender Filip Larsson and in to pull Cincinnati even, 1-1. Cincinnati took the lead with less than four minutes left when Milan came down on a 2-on-1 and took a pass from forward Brady Vail, and he snapped in a shot past Larsson to put the Cyclones on top, 2-1.

The momentum was shot-lived, as just 50 seconds later when defenseman Nolan Gluchowski launched a shot through a screen to tie the game, 2-2. The 2-2 tie held up throughout the remainder of regulation, and just 51 seconds into overtime while on the power play, Gluchowski scored his second of the game to lift Toledo to the 3-2 overtime win.

Cincinnati outshot the Walleye, 29-25, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 22 in the loss. The three-game, weekend series shifts to Toledo on Saturday night, with the face-off set for 7:15pm ET.

