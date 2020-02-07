Martin Scores Twice as IceMen Earn Convincing 5-1 Win at Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - Craig Martin scored twice to help guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a convincing 5-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena Friday night. With the win, the Icemen gain ground on several teams in the South Division and have now garnered points in five of their last seven contests.

It took the Icemen just two minutes to open up the scoring. Adam Dauda skated to the puck along the left wing boards and floated a pass to Craig Martin at the top of the crease. Martin managed to bat the puck into the net past Norfolk goaltender Sean Romeo for the goal.

The Icemen took a two-goal edge when Dauda set up Martin for a second time. Dauda won a battle along the end boards and centered a pass to a wide-open Martin in the low slot. Martin went to a knee and hammered a slapshot into the back of the net.

Norfolk goaltender Sean Romeo remained under siege for the remainder of the period, as the Icemen outshot the Admirals 21-1 in the second period.

Before the close of the period, Jacksonville tacked on a third goal following a faceoff win. John Albert won a draw to Chase Lang at the top of the circle. Lang then hurled a shot that was stopped by Romeo, but the rebound bounced to Mike Hedden who softly lobbed a shot over the shoulder of the goaltender to send the puck floating into the net to extend the Icemen lead to 3-0.

Early in the third, Jacksonville added to their lead on a tally by Brendan Warren. Warren directed a shot toward the net that hit off the stick of a Norfolk defender and banked into the net for the goal. Warren's 10th of the season put the Icemen ahead 4-0.

The Icemen continued to limit the Admirals offensive chances for much of the third period, but former Icemen forward Jacob Reichert finally broke up a shutout bid for goaltender Adam Carlson. Reichert skated toward the net, but an outstretched Carlson steered him to the outside and behind the net. However, Reichert still managed to bank the puck off the skate of Carlson and into the net for Norfolk's first goal.

Jacksonville quickly countered with a Chase Lang marker to secure the commanding victory. The Icemen posted a season-high 46 shots in the game.

