Five Goal Third Hands Indy 6-2 Win over Tulsa
February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Beginning three games in three days, the Fuel hosted the Mountain Division's Tulsa Oilers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Indy would score the first goal of the game only to see Tulsa respond with a goal of their own finishing out the second period. In a six goal third period, Indy would close out the matchup with a 6-2 win over the Oilers.
After a scoreless first period, the Indy Fuel finished the 20 minutes being outshot 6-5 but killed off their only penalty of the period. With both teams trading chances throughout the opening stanza, the teams would head into the locker room tied 0-0.
Scoring the first goal of the game, Keoni Texeira glided past the Tulsa defensemen and beat Oilers goaltender Devin Williams, handing Indy a 1-0 lead. Capitalizing on an Alex Krushelnyski hooking penalty, Jared Thomas fired a wrist shot past Dan Bakala, tying the game at one goal each.
Joe Sullivan handed Indy their second lead of the game, catching a pass from Josh McArdle and driving to the net to beat Williams and give Indy a 2-1 lead. Scoring less than a minute later, Bobby MacIntyre buried a back-door pass from Spencer Watson making it 3-1, Fuel. After Nathan Noel put home the first empty netter, Indy would give up a goal from Tulsa's Adam Pleskach but would respond with back to back empty net goals from Bobby MacIntyre and Ryan Van Stralen, finishing the game 6-2.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2020
- Boyd Scores Lone Goal for Solar Bears in 2-1 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs End Losing Streak with 5-3 Win over Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- Five Goal Third Hands Indy 6-2 Win over Tulsa - Indy Fuel
- Third Period Comeback Stopped in Loss to KC - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Ride Great Goaltending Past Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Red Hot K-Wings Take Down Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Drop Tight Affair in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Set Back by 'Blades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- LaCouvee Stops 45 as Mariners Keep Rolling - Maine Mariners
- Martin Scores Twice as IceMen Earn Convincing 5-1 Win at Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
- Stingrays Earn 2-1 Win to Sweep Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Offense Explodes to Kick off Pink Ice Weekend - Reading Royals
- Glads Drop Road Test in Reading - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Victorious in Adirondack - Newfoundland Growlers
- Murr Dog's First as a Railer Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Score Three Shorthanded Goals in 7-4 Loss to Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Weninger Dealt to Greenville for Futures - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Goaltender Evan Weninger - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Forward Diego Cuglietta Recalled by Texas Stars from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Preview: February 7 Utah at Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Score Big During FINatics 30 Days of Prizes - Toledo Walleye
- 'Blades, Swamp Rabbits Meet Again to Start Two-Game Set - Florida Everblades
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Reddekopp Reassigned to Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne Komets
- Forward Lukas Craggs Loaned to 'Blades from AHL's Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Powell Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Jam-Packed Promotional Weekend Starts with Atlanta Friday - Reading Royals
- Growlers Weekend Notes: Adirondack & Worcester - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.