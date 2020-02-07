Five Goal Third Hands Indy 6-2 Win over Tulsa

INDIANAPOLIS - Beginning three games in three days, the Fuel hosted the Mountain Division's Tulsa Oilers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Indy would score the first goal of the game only to see Tulsa respond with a goal of their own finishing out the second period. In a six goal third period, Indy would close out the matchup with a 6-2 win over the Oilers.

After a scoreless first period, the Indy Fuel finished the 20 minutes being outshot 6-5 but killed off their only penalty of the period. With both teams trading chances throughout the opening stanza, the teams would head into the locker room tied 0-0.

Scoring the first goal of the game, Keoni Texeira glided past the Tulsa defensemen and beat Oilers goaltender Devin Williams, handing Indy a 1-0 lead. Capitalizing on an Alex Krushelnyski hooking penalty, Jared Thomas fired a wrist shot past Dan Bakala, tying the game at one goal each.

Joe Sullivan handed Indy their second lead of the game, catching a pass from Josh McArdle and driving to the net to beat Williams and give Indy a 2-1 lead. Scoring less than a minute later, Bobby MacIntyre buried a back-door pass from Spencer Watson making it 3-1, Fuel. After Nathan Noel put home the first empty netter, Indy would give up a goal from Tulsa's Adam Pleskach but would respond with back to back empty net goals from Bobby MacIntyre and Ryan Van Stralen, finishing the game 6-2.

