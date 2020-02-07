Forward Diego Cuglietta Recalled by Texas Stars from Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Diego Cuglietta has been recalled by the Texas Stars ahead of tonight's game, Idaho Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Cuglietta, 24, played in both games last weekend for the Steelheads in his second stint this season, now owning one assist in five games in Idaho since his ECHL debut on November 6. The Kamloops, B.C. product returns to AHL Texas after playing 19 games with the Stars in his rookie season, posting one goal and three assists for four points with a plus-two rating. In 27 professional games since his debut on Mar. 22, 2019, he owns six points (2-4-6) between Idaho and Texas.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward produced 100 points (50-50-100) over his four-year collegiate career at Lake Superior State University including 41 points (25-16-44) during his senior campaign in 2018-19. Cuglietta was the fourth skater in school history since 2000 to reach 100 points and was the 2019 Hobey Baker Award nominee for the Lakers as well as a WCHA All-First Team selection.

The Steelheads open a two-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies tonight 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

