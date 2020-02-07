Defenseman Reddekopp Reassigned to Fort Wayne

February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Friday that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has been reassigned by the L.A. Kings to Fort Wayne from the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Reddekopp (REDD-uh-kopp), 23, was selected in round 7 of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Kings. The West Kelowna, British Columbia native finished a five-year WHL stint with Victoria in 2017-18 where he logged a career year in 2016-17 leading Victoria defensemen with 33 assists and ranked fifth on the Royals with 43 points in 51 games.

The 6-foot, 4-inch 225-pound defenseman started his second pro season this year with Ontario scoring an assist in 22 games before his reassignment to Fort Wayne. Reddekopp made his ECHL debut last season skating 10 games with Manchester.

The Komet have a busy weekend ahead with three games in three nights starting with a 7pm faceoff tonight at Kalamazoo. Saturday the Komets return for their first home game in 20 days to host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:35pm. Sunday the Komets cap the weekend with a 3:05pm matinee at Indy.

Wizarding World Night Saturday-- It promises to be a magical night of wizarding fun Saturday when the Komets host the Tulsa Oilers. Fans will have photo opportunities with their favorite Harry Potter characters and a chance to see live owls from the Soaring Hawk Raptor Rescue. Wands will be given away to the first 1,000 kids and game-worn Harry Potter themed jerseys will be sold in a special charity jersey auction. Get your tickets early and be prepared to enter a world of witchcraft and wizardry.

Report Card Night Saturday-- The Komets will host another PHP Report Card Night Saturday when Tulsa visits. Students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their most recent report card earn a free ticket and a chance to win $1,000 for future education. Report cards or letters showing an "A" or equivalent can be taken to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time before the game.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com. Next Season Ticket Exchange Night is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.