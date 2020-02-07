Forward Lukas Craggs Loaned to 'Blades from AHL's Admirals

February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The NHL's Nashville Predators assigned on Friday forward Lukas Craggs to the Florida Everblades from the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

Craggs, 23, has seen action in 17 games with the Admirals in his rookie season, posting four points on two goals and two assists. The Elmhurst, Illinois, native has also suited up in two games for the Everblades, a brief stint that came in late November.

Prior to signing a two-year, entry-level contract with Nashville in April 2019, Craggs played three years at Bowling Green State University from 2016-19. As a junior in the 2018-19 season, Craggs set career-highs in goals (13), assists (12), points (25) and plus-minus (+18) to help the Falcons reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1990. He finished his college career with 54 points (30g, 24a) in 116 games.

Before joining the BGSU program, Craggs spent two seasons with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms from 2014-16. He served as an alternate captain in his second year with the Phantoms and completed his USHL career with 37 points (17g, 20a) in 104 games.

The Everblades continue a four-game week with the series opener of a two-game set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.