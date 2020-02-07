Weninger Dealt to Greenville for Futures
February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Evan Weninger has been traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations.
Weninger, 23, was originally acquired in a trade with the Allen Americans back in late October. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Weninger appeared in 12 games for the Thunder, going 4-4-3 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.
