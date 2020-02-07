Red Hot K-Wings Take Down Komets

KALAMAZOO, MI - A breakaway tying goal with 25 seconds left in the second period and two more consecutive goals in the first eight and a half minutes of the third sparked a 5-4 win for the Kalamazoo Wings (18-21-5-1) Friday against the Fort Wayne Komets (21-17-6-2) at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo has now earned at least a point in seven of the team's last eight games, going 5-1-1-1 in that stretch.

The K-Wings received a power play opportunity in the opening minute of the game, but could not convert. Shortly after the penalty ended, Fort Wayne received its first opportunity with the man-advantage, and the Komets scored late in that power play when Alan Lyszczarczyk fired a shot through the legs of Jake Kielly to make it 1-0. Kalamazoo outshot Fort Wayne 14-10 in the period, but trailed by one after 20 minutes of play.

A snipe from Boston Leier 20 second into the second period from the top of the left circle evened the score, and Kalamazoo briefly led when Ian Edmondson fired a shot from the same spot through traffic with 8:02 left in the frame. The Komets tied it at 2-2 when Stephen Baylis capitalized on a K-Wings turnover in their own zone, flipping a shot past Kielly's blocker.

Fort Wayne then went back in front when A.J. Jenks tipped a slap pass from the edge of the crease into the net to give the Komets their second power play goal and a 3-2 lead. But the K-Wings generated some late second period magic, when Austin Farley knocked the puck away from a Fort Wayne defender, drew a delayed penalty and tucked a shot between the legs of Patrick Munson for a breakaway goal with 25 seconds left in the middle period.

Newcomer Seamus Malone, who arrived in Kalamazoo Thursday from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets, gave the Wings a 4-3 lead 5:24 into the final stanza. Defenseman Aaron Thow then made it 5-3 with a blast from the point on the K-Wings third power play with 11:32 remaining in regulation.

The Komets pulled Munson for an extra attacker late and Lyszczarczyk scored his second of the game from the left circle to make it 5-4 with 1:11 to play. A seventh power play and fourth in the back half of the third period gave Fort Wayne one last gasp to tie it, but Kielly and the K-Wings hung on for the victory. Kielly stopped 28 of 32 shots in the win.

The K-Wings host the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center for Marvel Super Hero Night, featuring Spiderman. Kalamazoo will wear special Spiderman jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game.

