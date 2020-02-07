Swamp Rabbits Acquire Goaltender Evan Weninger
February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired goaltender Evan Weninger from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations. The 23-year-old Saskatoon native is playing in his first full professional season out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Weninger played four seasons at UNO, where he holds the Mavericks' record for career saves (3,260) and shutouts (8). He went 48-56-8 with a 3.14 GAA and a .905 save percentage.
Across three teams where he appeared in a game as a pro, Weninger has a 6-5-3 record, a 2.73 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 15 appearances.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2020
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Goaltender Evan Weninger - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Forward Diego Cuglietta Recalled by Texas Stars from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Preview: February 7 Utah at Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Score Big During FINatics 30 Days of Prizes - Toledo Walleye
- 'Blades, Swamp Rabbits Meet Again to Start Two-Game Set - Florida Everblades
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Reddekopp Reassigned to Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne Komets
- Forward Lukas Craggs Loaned to 'Blades from AHL's Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Powell Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Jam-Packed Promotional Weekend Starts with Atlanta Friday - Reading Royals
- Growlers Weekend Notes: Adirondack & Worcester - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Goaltender Evan Weninger
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Swamp Rabbits Superb on Super Bowl Sunday
- Furious Rally Ties Game, But Swamp Rabbits Fall
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Decision to Everblades