Swamp Rabbits Acquire Goaltender Evan Weninger

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired goaltender Evan Weninger from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations. The 23-year-old Saskatoon native is playing in his first full professional season out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Weninger played four seasons at UNO, where he holds the Mavericks' record for career saves (3,260) and shutouts (8). He went 48-56-8 with a 3.14 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Across three teams where he appeared in a game as a pro, Weninger has a 6-5-3 record, a 2.73 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 15 appearances.

