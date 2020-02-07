Offense Explodes to Kick off Pink Ice Weekend

Reading, PA- Six players scored and 13 had points for the Reading Royals (26-14-5-0, 57 points, 2nd North) in a 7-2 dominant win over the Atlanta Gladiators Friday at Santander Arena. Four had multi-point games, led by defenseman Eric Knodel (2g). Felix SandstrÃ¶m (18 svs) recorded the win in his first game back since being reassigned by the Flyers from the Phantoms Thursday.

Reading plays its second straight game on pink ice Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling for Pink in the Rink Night. Be here to witness the Royals' 3-millionth fan celebration (one lucky fan will be selected), pink fleece blanket giveaway and Alvernia University women's hockey at 2:00 p.m. The Saturday game is pres. by Alvernia University, Adams & Associates and Lamar Outdoor Advertising.

Reading scored four in the third period to pull away and go up 7-0.

Rookie forward Corey Mackin (1g) opened the scoring at 7:18 of the first period with his 17th goal of the season and first since Jan. 24. Matthew Strome fed him a pass from the left wing and Mackin spun through the face-off circle before backhanding a shot from the goal line.

Knodel added to the lead two minutes later on the power play. His slap shot from the center of the blue line flew past Callum Booth (6 GA, 20svs, loss) for Knodel's fifth goal of the season.

In the second period, Garrett Cecere scored his second-ever ECHL goal and first since joining the Royals. Cecere intercepted a Gladiators clearing attempt and threw the puck on net from the blueline. Coincidentally, both of Garrett Cecere's professional goals have been assisted by Luke Stork. Cecere had last scored Oct. 2018 vs. Reading while with Maine.

Forward Brayden Low scored a tip-in goal early in the final period to put his team up, 4-0. Cecere's shot bounded off Low as he stood in Booth's crease.

The Royals later added two more goals in the span of a minute, first from Frank DiChiara (1g, 1a) and then from Knodel. Atlanta put Chris Nell (1ga, 8 svs) in net after Knodel's second of the game. Stork scored with the first shot against Nell.

Atlanta finally got pucks past SandstrÃ¶m late in the game. Derek Nesbitt scored five-hole on a breakaway with less than six minutes remaining. Logan Nelson added a second goal with one minute left.

Mackin Mania

Forward Corey Mackin extended his 11-game point streak with the opening goal of the game. He has eight goals and ten assists in the streak, which reaches back a calendar month on Jan. 7 with a goal against Maine. It is the longest current point streak in the ECHL. During his streak, Mackin has five multi-point games, including a two-assist performance against Worcester on Feb. 1.

Shiny Apples

Reading recorded 12 assists on its seven goals, led by defenseman Garret Cockerill (2a) and Frank DiChiara (1g, 2a). Cockerill reached the 20-assist mark for the first time since the 2016-17 season when he played for Northeastern. Frank DiChiara recorded two assists to extend his team lead in the category to 32. Cecere had an assist on Low's goal for his first helper of the season.

Possession Suppression

The Royals allowed 12 shots through the first 20 minutes of play and 20 all game. The Gladiators took four shots in the first period, the lowest first-period shot total by an opponent since Jan. 17 against Adirondack. The last time Reading allowed four shots in the opening period was Nov. 15, also against Adirondack.

