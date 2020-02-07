Boyd Scores Lone Goal for Solar Bears in 2-1 Loss to Stingrays

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rich Boyd scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (21-20-5-1) as the team dropped its second consecutive match to South Carolina Stingrays (34-9-3-1) by a final score of 2-1 on Friday night the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

The Stingrays scored twice in the second period as Brendan Troock beat Mike Condon high to the glove side at 5:23, and Cameron Askew snuck behind a defender on the power play to tuck one past Condon at 6:24.

Boyd got Orlando on the board with his sixth of the season when he blasted a shot from the left point past Parker Milner at 4:39 to cut South Carolina's lead in half.

Tyler Bird had an opportunity to tie the score on a breakaway with just over four minutes remaining in regulation, but as he shifted to his backhand, Milner poked the puck away.

The Solar Bears pulled Condon for an extra skater with approximately two and a half minutes left in regulation, but were unable to come up with the tying score.

Condon took the loss for Orlando by making 26 saves on 27 shots against; Thompson picked up the win for South Carolina going 34-for-34.

THREE STARS:

1) Branden Troock - SC

2) Parker Milner - SC

3) Cameron Askew - SC

OTHER NOTABLES:

Condon's appearance was his first in the ECHL since suiting up for the Wheeling Nailers on May 12, 2014 vs. Greenville in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Boyd leads the Solar Bears in scoring for the month of February with three points (2g-1a)

Trevor Olson and Eric Drapluk collected the assists on Boyd's goal; Olson leads Orlando in scoring against South Carolina this season with six points (2g-4a) in 11 games

Orlando faces South Carolina one final time in the regular season on March 11 at home; the Solar Bears are 2-9-0-0 against the Eastern Conference-leading Stingrays

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. for Pizza Party Palooza, presented by Pizza Hut. The Solar Bears will take the ice against Florida wearing pizza jerseys and hundreds of fans will receive free pizzas from Pizza Hut! Sunday's game is also a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 Fairwinds members to show their Fairwinds debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office can score a free pair of tickets to the game. Other Fairwinds members can also take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

