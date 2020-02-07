Growlers Victorious in Adirondack

Riley Woods put together a five-point performance with 2 goals and 3 assists as the Growlers outlasted the Adirondack Thunder with a 7-4 victory at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

The Newfoundland Growlers offence started on time as Trey Bradley opened the scored just 5 minutes into the first period by snapping the puck behind an outstretched Evan Cormier, who started in the Adirondack crease. Dylan Vander Esch added his third goal of the season at the 16-minute mark to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead heading into the second period. Maksim Zhukov stopped all 7 shots directed towards the Growlers in the first period.

The Growlers offence continued into the second, Riley Woods added to the Growlers goal total on the powerplay after forward Brady Ferguson landed a pass on his tape deep in the Adirondack crease. Late in the period, Adirondack finally found the scoreboard on a shorthanded play, Coner Riley was credited with the tally. The teams entered the third with the Growlers leading 3-1.

Justin Brazeau registered his 17th goal of the season 4:59 into the third period after snapping a rebound past the Adirondack netminder. Brazeau's goal was the first of seven goals to be scored in the third period as both teams filled the net.

Adirondack's third-period scorers were Charlie Curti, Ludvig Larsson and Conor Riley while Newfoundland responded with goals from Zach O'Brien, Riley Woods and Matt Bradley.

The Growlers held on and came out on top, despite the third-period scoring fest to secure a 7-4 victory over the Thunder.

Quick Hits

Joseph Duszak was recalled to the Toronto Marlies prior to the game

Riley Woods recorded 2 goals and 3 assists for a 5 point performance.

Three of the Adirondack goals were scored shorthanded.

The three stars were 3 - C. Riley (ADK), 2 - Z. O'Brien (NFL) and 1 - R. Woods (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their three-in-three Saturday night Glens Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder at the Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (33-11-0-1) at Adirondack Thunder (25-20-2-0)

Friday, February 7th - Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st NFL 5:12 T. Bradley (13) R. Woods, J. Brazeau V 4 8 13 14 17 H 4 7 12 14 22

2 - 0 2 1st NFL 16:10 D. Vander Esch (3) A. Luchuk V 6 26 27 43 45 H 3 12 14 22 37

3 - 0 3 2nd NFL 7:09 R. Woods (9) B. Ferguson, Z. O'Brien PP V 6 9 10 13 22 H 6 7 14 15

3 - 1 4 2nd ADK 19:43 C. Riley (4) SH V 6 14 17 26 39 H 4 18 27 44

4 - 1 5 3rd NFL 4:59 J. Brazeau (17) R. Woods, E. Neugold V 4 8 13 14 17 H 4 7 12 14 22

5 - 1 6 3rd NFL 8:46 Z. O'Brien (15) R. Woods, B. Ferguson PP V 6 10 13 22 27 H 2 4 37 91

6 - 1 7 3rd NFL 13:27 R. Woods (10) J. Brazeau V 6 13 14 17 43 H 2 3 17 37 44

6 - 2 8 3rd ADK 13:58 C. Curti (10) A. Carrier V 3 13 14 17 44 H 3 14 17 37 44

6 - 3 9 3rd ADK 16:02 L. Larsson (2) C. Riley SH V 3 14 17 26 39 H 4 7 14 44

6 - 4 10 3rd ADK 17:14 C. Riley (5) L. Larsson, K. Summers SH V 6 10 13 22 27 H 3 14 27 44

7 - 4 11 3rd NFL 19:11 M. Bradley (8) B. Ferguson, A. Luchuk EN V 6 22 26 27 43 H 2 3 14 18 27 44

