Mavs End Losing Streak with 5-3 Win over Wichita
February 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-3 Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Tad Kozun, C.J. Eick, and Matt Schmalz netted goals for the Mavericks and Nick Schneider stopped 24 of 27 shots by the Thunder. The Mavericks return to action tomorrow night against the Allen Americans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.
First Period
-Kansas City goal: Tad Kozun (9) at 17:50. Assisted by Malcom Hayes and Rocco Carzo.
-Wichita goal: Patrik Parkkonen (5) at 19:39. Assisted by Garrett Schmitz and Stefan Fournier
-Shots: KC 10, WIC 10
Second Period
-Kansas City goal: C.J. Eick (2) at 2:29. Assisted by Derek Pratt and Tad Kozun.
-Kansas City goal: Matt Schmalz (9) at 9:38. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Rocco Carzo.
-Kansas City goal: Tad Kozun (10) at 18:29. Assisted by Terrance Amorosa and Rocco Carzo.
-Shots: KC 11, WIC 4
Third Period
-Wichita goal: Billy Exell (5) at 9:16. Assisted by Chris Crane.
-Wichita goal: Stefan Fournier (17) at 15:01.
-Kansas City goal: C.J. Eick (8) at 17:04. Assisted by Matt Schmalz and Rocco Carzo
-Shots: KC 12, WIC 13
Notes & Streaks
-Macolm Hayes registered first assist and first point in the ECHL.
-Tad Kozun had a multipoint game with two goals and an assist.
-Rocco Carzo had a multipoint game with four assists, a new individual single-game high.
-C.J. Eick had a multipoint game with two goals.
-Matt Schmalz had a multipoint game with a goal and an assist.
-Rocco Carzo had points in consecutive games, a goal Wednesday night in Kalamazoo and four assists Friday.
-Zach Osburn had points in consecutive games, an assist Wednesday night in Kalamazoo and an assist Friday.
-C.J. Eick had points in consecutive games, an assist Wednesday night in Kalamazoo and two goals Friday.
-The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play and one-for-one on the penalty kill.
-Attendance: 5,286
The Mavericks face-off against the Allen Americans Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.
