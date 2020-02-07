Powell Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wheeling Nailers forward Myles Powell

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have recalled forward Myles Powell.

Powell, 25, missed significant time due to injury, but returned to the lineup last week, and promptly recorded one goal, two assists, and three points in three games, as the Nailers won two out of three contests to close out a 4-1-1 homestand. Myles dished out his two helpers in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears, with his second assist feeding Cam Brown for the winning goal with 4:09 left in the third period. Then, on Tuesday, the Courtenay, British Columbia native lit the lamp in overtime, as Wheeling rallied past the Kansas City Mavericks. Powell has recorded six goals, 14 assists, and 20 points in 19 games with the Nailers, and will become the 12th member of this year's team to appear in both an AHL and ECHL game this season.

The Nailers will hit the ice next on Saturday at 7:00, when they visit the Reading Royals. Wheeling's next home game is Protect & Serve Night on Saturday, February 15th at 7:05 against the Fort Wayne Komets. In addition to honoring First Responders, there will be a trading card set giveaway and a full team autograph session after the game. The next Big Six Promotional Game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 29th, starring 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

