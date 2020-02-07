Growlers Weekend Notes: Adirondack & Worcester

Growlers Pregame Notes | February 7 Vs. Adirondack Thunder

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH & SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH (8:30 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (32-11-0-1, 63 PTS) vs. Adirondack Thunder (18-20-6-5, 47 PTS)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH (4:35 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (32-11-0-1, 63 PTS) vs. Worcester Railers (17-28-2-0, 36 PTS)

The Newfoundland Growlers hit the road for another three-in-three series through the Northeastern United States beginning Friday night in Glens Falls, New York for the first of two games against the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils before wrapping up Sunday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts to face the Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.

The Growlers sport a perfect 5-0 against the Thunder so far this season, and a 7-1 record against the Railers.

LAST GAME

Trey Bradley recorded a three-point night as the Newfoundland Growlers picked up their 18th straight victory at Mile One Centre Saturday night to tie the ECHL record for the longest home winning streak in a dominating 6-1 victory against the Brampton Beast on Purolator Shuts Out Hunger night. Trey Bradley, along with Zach O'Brien, Justin Brazeau, Riley Woods, Marcus Power and Matt Bradley scored for the Growlers. Daniel Leavens had the lone Beast tally. Parker Gahagen continued his excellence between the pipes for Newfoundland, making 25 saves. Alex Dubeau allowed five goals on 15 shots for Brampton before being replaced by Andrew D'Agostini who allowed one goal on 15 shots.

TRANSACTIONS

Feb. 4: G Parker Gahagen recalled to Toronto (AHL)

Feb. 3: F Giorgio Estephan recalled to Toronto (AHL)

TEAM LEADERS

Newfoundland Adirondack Worcester

G: Marcus Power (21) Casey Pierro-Zabotel (20) Nicolas Pierog (18)

A: Aaron Luchuk (27) James Henry (24) Barry Almeida (19)

PTS: Aaron Luchuk (44) Michael Szmatula (40) Barry Almeida (31)

PIM: Matt Bradley (66) Robbie Payne (54) Yannick Turcotte (153)

+/-: Evan Neugold (+15) Ara Nazarian (+10) Ben Thomson, Dante Salituro (0)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers own the ECHL's top powerplay at 26.3%

Marcus Power is tied for fifth in the league in goals with 21

Joseph Duszak has eight points during his current five-game point streak

Adirondack

The Thunder have the best penalty kill in the North Division at 84%

Casey Pierro-Zabotel is first among active players with 532 career points

Michael Szmatula has a point in nine of his last 10 games

Worcester

The Railers are on a four-game losing skid

Yannick Turcotte is second in the league in penalty minutes with 153

Ben Thomson is on a three-game point streak

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

Adirondack - January 4th - 3-2 Newfoundland Growlers (OT)

Zach O'Brien fired home his 10th of the season 2:51 into overtime as the Newfoundland Growlers extended their home winning streak to 14 games in a 3-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder. The win also marked the third straight overtime win for the Growlers. Colt Conrad along with O'Brien scored in regulation time for Newfoundland. Angus Redmond made 29 saves for the Growlers, while Evan Cormier made 33 saves in a third-star performance for the Thunder

Worcester - January 11th - 5-3 Newfoundland Growlers

Trey Bradley recorded the first two-goal night of his career as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Worcester Railers 5-3 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Aaron Luchuk made good on a penalty shot attempt, along with Giorgio Estephan and Zach O'Brien also scoring suppling goals for the Growlers. Nic Pierog, Barry Almeida and Arnaud Durandeau replied for Worcester. Angus Redmond made 21 saves for Newfoundland, and Evan Buitenhuis made 30 for Worcester.

